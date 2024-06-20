Business
Dhaka stocks rise for fourth consecutive day

The benchmark index, DSEX, increased 1.6% from the previous day
The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued its gaining momentum for the fourth consecutive day, as it rose 1.6 percent today from the previous day.

The DSEX, the broad index of the country's prime bourse, edged up 82.75 points to close the day at 5,244.12.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that comprises the Shariah-compliant companies, climbed 2.21 percent to 1,146.06 points.

The DS30, the index that represents the best blue-chip firms, advanced 1.7 points to 1,875.48.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 452 crore, an 83.79 percent rise from yesterday.

Of the issues that were traded on the DSE, 288 increased, 55 closed lower and 50 did not see any price swing.

