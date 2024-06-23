Dhaka stocks rise for fifth straight day

A price spike of blue-chip stocks played an important role for the gain

The major index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) extended its gaining momentum as it surged for the fifth successive day today largely thanks to a spike in the prices of the blue-chip shares.

The shares of Renata, BSRM Steel, BAT Bangladesh, MJL, Grameenphone, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, Sea Pearl, Unilever Consumer Care, LafargeHolcim, and Prime Bank are among the blue-chip stocks that rose significantly.

Renata dominated the pullers' index with a rise of 12.93 percent when BSRM Steel jumped 2.28 percent.

Today, the market opened higher and touched the 5,300-point mark within half an hour.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's prime bourse, edged up 3.01 points, or 0.06 percent, to close the day at 5,247.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, rose 0.59 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,146.

The DS30, the index that comprises best blue-chip firms, advanced 2.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,877.5.

The market closed flat with an increase in turnover, according to the daily market update by UCB Stock Brokerage.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, increased 7.46 percent to Tk 486 crore compared to the last day's trading session.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart accounting for 20.80 percent of the daily total market's turnover.

Among sectors, jute, engineering and paper and printing ended the day in the positive territory while mutual fund, information technology (IT) and general insurance closed in negative territory.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 232 declined, 111 edged higher, and 55 did not see any movement.

Salvo Chemical Industry topped the gainers' chart, with a 10 percent gain.

Paper Processing & Packaging, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company and Zahintex Industries made gains of 9.95 percent, 9.94 percent and 9.43 percent, respectively.

Sonali Aansh Industries, Wata Chemicals, Walton Hi-Tech Industries, and Sonali Paper & Board Mills were also on the gainers' list.

Northern Jute Manufacturing Company and Legacy Footwear shed the most, losing identical 2.99 percent each.

The two were followed by Stylecraft Limited and Crystal Insurance Company, both of whom lost 2.98 percent and 2.97 percent correspondingly.

JMI Syringes & Medical Devices, Paramount Insurance Company, Apex Tannery, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Miracle Industries, and Meghna Pet Industries also suffered losses.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also saw the similar trend with its all-share price index gaining 34.90 points, 0.24 percent, to settle at 14,821.72 when the Selective Categories Index increased 22.37 points, or 0.25 percent, to 8,921.94.