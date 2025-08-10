Business
Dhaka stocks rise in early trade

The DSEX gained 8.82 points, reaching 5,416.89 by 11:04 am
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:16 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:18 AM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in the morning trade today, recovering from a three-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, increased 8.82 points, or 0.16 percent, reaching 5,416.89 by 11:04 am.

The Shariah-based DSES gained 0.6 percent to 1,177.50, while the blue-chip DS30 index decreased by 0.24 percent to 2,092.59.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 212.09 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 198 issues advancing, 86 declining, and 103 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Apex Tannery topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while  Central Insurance Company was the biggest loser, shedding 2 percent.

 

