Dhaka stocks rise in early trade

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in the morning trade today, recovering from a three-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, increased 8.82 points, or 0.16 percent, reaching 5,416.89 by 11:04 am.

The Shariah-based DSES gained 0.6 percent to 1,177.50, while the blue-chip DS30 index decreased by 0.24 percent to 2,092.59.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 212.09 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 198 issues advancing, 86 declining, and 103 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Apex Tannery topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while Central Insurance Company was the biggest loser, shedding 2 percent.