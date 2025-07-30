Dhaka Stocks rebound in morning trade

The DSEX advanced by 14.35 point to reach 5,312.82 by 11:30 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, recovering from the losses of the previous session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, advanced by 14.35 points, or 0.27 percent, to reach 5,312.82 by 11:30 am.

The Shariah-based DSES went up 0.37 percent to 1,151.67, while the blue-chip DS30 increased 0.18 percent to 2,047.82.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 222.41 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 214 issues advancing, 82 declining, and 92 remaining unchanged.

Rahim Textile Mills PLC topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while Midland Bank was the biggest loser, shedding 7 percent.