Dhaka stocks jump

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) climbed for the second consecutive day today as investors showed increased interest in buying issues.

The benchmark DSEX Index closed the day at 5,302, adding 60.88 points, or 1.16 percent.

The DSES Index, which represents Shariah-compliant companies, was up 1.42 percent to 1,165.83, while the DS30 Index, consisting of blue-chip companies listed on the exchange, advanced 1.38 percent to 1,903.83.

Turnover rose 15 percent to Tk 605 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the premier bourse in Bangladesh, 251 advanced, 89 retreated, and 64 did not see any change.