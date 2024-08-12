Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:32 PM

Business

Dhaka stocks falling since morning

The shares at the prime bourse gained for four straight days earlier
Dhaka stocks rise 3.77%, a 3.5-year high

Dhaka stocks slumped in the morning trade today thanks to profit-taking investors, breaking a four-day gaining streak since the formation of an interim government.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, lost 111.24 points or 1.84 percent to 5,904.66 as of 12.12pm.

Two other indices at the DSE suffered decline too.

Turnover stood at Tk 706.99 crore in the first two hours of trading.

Shares of 32 companies gained, 351 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

