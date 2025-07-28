Dhaka stocks fall for second day

The DSEX lost 22.76 points to settle at 5,332.06

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed lower today, extending its decline for the second consecutive day.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, lost 22.76 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at 5,332.06.

The other indices had mixed performance before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES declined 0.52 percent to 1,158.38.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, gained 1.51 percent to close at 2,061.74.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 805.39 crore, down from Tk 865.04 crore in the previous session.

A total of 205,037 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 21.60 crore across 37 scrips.

Market breadth was negative with 119 stocks advancing, 230 declining, and 48 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 54 gained, 107 lost, and 25 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 36 stocks rise and 40 fall, while there was no activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 8 issues advanced and 15 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues advance, while the government bond market saw one issue decline.

Among individual performers, Peoples Insurance Company topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent rise, while Uttara Finance and Investments was the worst performer, dropping 8 percent.