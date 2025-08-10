Dhaka stocks fall for fourth day

The DSEX declined 57.03 points to settle at 5,351.03

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange ended today's trading lower, extending its losing streak for the fourth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, declined 57.03 points, or 1.05 percent, to settle at 5,351.03.

The other indices also posted negative performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES fell 0.69 percent to 1,162.35, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, dropped 1.48 percent to close at 2,066.64.

However, turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, rose to Tk 760.64 crore, up from Tk 706.40 crore in the previous session.

A total of 228,460 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 47.36 crore across 30 scrips.

Market breadth was negative, with 109 stocks advancing, 247 declining, and 45 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 52 gained, 148 lost, and 22 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 38 stocks rose and 38 fell, while one issue was unchanged in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, three issues advanced and 18 declined.

Corporate bonds saw one issue advance, while the government bond market saw four issues decline.

Among individual performers, Apex Tannery topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent surge, while AIBL 1st Islamic Mutual Fund was the worst performer, dropping 9 percent.