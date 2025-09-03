Dhaka stocks edge up for second day

The DSEX gained 10.69 points to finish at 5,631.61

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended on a positive note today, with share prices climbing for the second day in a row.

Investor activity also picked up, as total trading turnover, the combined value of shares bought and sold, rose compared with the previous session

According to DSE data, the bourse's benchmark DSEX gained 10.69 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish at 5,631.61.

The other indices also performed positively as the Shariah-based DSES increased slightly by 0.04 percent to 1,233.68, while the blue-chip DS30 went up 0.03 percent to 2,195.83.

Turnover stood at Tk 1,397.56 crore, up from Tk 1,278.06 crore in the previous session.

Block trades accounted for a notable share, with transactions recorded across several scrips and overall trade at Tk 40.04 crore.

Market breadth was mixed, with 184 issues declining against 165 gainers, while 47 remained unchanged.

A-category stocks saw more winners than losers, while the B-category saw more issues decline.

By segment, mutual funds posted 28 gainers, corporate bonds saw just two issues advance, and the government bond market saw two issues decline.

On the day's performance table, Intech surged 9 percent to top the gainers' list, while HR Textile declined 10 percent, making it the worst performer of the session.