Stocks rebound at DSE as indices edge higher

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose as of midday today, rebounding from the losses of the previous session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, increased 21.84 points, or 0.39 percent, to 5,605 by 12:24 pm.

The mood was similarly positive across the board: the Shariah-compliant DSES inched up 0.59 percent to 1,232.32, while the blue-chip DS30 went up 0.01 percent to 2,189.13.

Turnover, an indicator of investor activity, reached Tk 626.06 crore at the time.

Market breadth was positive, with 234 issues advancing against 82 declining and 76 holding steady.

Among the notable moves, Miracle Industries shot up 10 percent to top the gainers' list, while Prime Finance & Investment slid 7 percent, posting the worst fall of the session so far.