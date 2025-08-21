Dhaka stocks continue downward momentum 

The DSEX decreased 4.44 points to settle at 5,374.96

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange ended trading lower today, extending its losses for the third consecutive day, while the turnover also plunged.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, decreased slightly by 4.44 points, or 0.08 percent, to settle at 5,374.96.

The other indices, however, rose to end the day on a positive note. The Shariah-compliant DSES increased 0.22 percent to 1,180.33, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, went up 0.15 percent to close at 2,089.43.

The drop in indices resulted in a negative market breadth, with 117 stocks advancing, 208 declining, and 72 remaining unchanged.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 766.78 crore, down significantly from Tk 953.79 crore in the previous session.

A total of 236,307 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 12.68 crore across 32 scrips.

Among A-category scrips, 59 gained, 118 lost, and 42 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 31 stocks rose and 42 fell, while there was no trading activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 3 issues advanced and 10 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues decline while the government bond market saw one issue advance and two issues decline.

Among individual performers, Information Services Network topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent surge, while Central Insurance Company was the worst performer, dropping 5 percent.