Business
Star Business Report
Sun Feb 11, 2024 06:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:59 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Dhaka stocks climb

Star Business Report
Sun Feb 11, 2024 06:00 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:59 PM

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged today as investors maintained their active participation.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, went up by 73 points, or 1.16 percent, to close the day at 6,447.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue-chips, rose 21 points to finish at 2,159 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 10 points to 1,398.

Turnover slightly slipped to Tk 1,853 crore from Tk 1,858 crore a session earlier.

Of the issues traded on the premier bourse of the country, 165 advanced, 196 declined, and 33 closed unchanged.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রুহুল কবির রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

ভারত আপনাদের ক্ষমতায় বসিয়েছে, সেটি পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী বলে দিয়েছেন: রিজভী

তিনি বলেছেন, যারা অপরাধ করে তারা নিজেদের নিরপরাধ ভাবে।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

স্ত্রী-সন্তানসহ ৩ জনকে হত্যা: পুলিশের এএসআইয়ের মৃত্যুদণ্ড

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification