Dhaka stocks climb

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged today as investors maintained their active participation.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, went up by 73 points, or 1.16 percent, to close the day at 6,447.

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue-chips, rose 21 points to finish at 2,159 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 10 points to 1,398.

Turnover slightly slipped to Tk 1,853 crore from Tk 1,858 crore a session earlier.

Of the issues traded on the premier bourse of the country, 165 advanced, 196 declined, and 33 closed unchanged.