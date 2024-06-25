Dhaka stocks bounce back

The broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rebounded today following a plunge yesterday.

The DSEX, the major index of the country's prime bourse, was up 21.65 points, or 0.41 percent, to close the day at 5,241.84.

The DSES, which comprises Shariah-based firms, also registered gains by increasing 6.7 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,149.55.

The DS30 index that represents the best blue-chip stocks jumped 9.95 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,877.94.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, increased 9.31 percent to Tk 524 crore compared to yesterday.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 171 edged higher, 161 declined, while there was no movement in 61 issues.