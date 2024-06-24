Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jun 24, 2024 04:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 04:11 PM

Dhaka stocks break five-day gaining streak

The benchmark index slipped 0.51% to 5,220.18 points
The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the premier bourse in Bangladesh, fell today after a five-day gaining streak.

The DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka bourse, slipped 26.95 points, or 0.51 percent, to close the day at 5,220.18.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-compliant firms, dipped 3.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,142.85.

The DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip companies, dropped 9.51 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,867.99.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, decreased 1.41 percent from the previous day to hit Tk 479 crore today.

Out of the 395 scrips that traded on the DSE, 255 declined, 92 edged higher and 48 did not see any fluctuation.

