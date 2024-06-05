Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 03:54 PM

Dhaka bourse's shares fall again

The benchmark index lost 23.16 points before closing the day at 5,224.36
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 03:52 PM
turnover at Dhaka stock exchange

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today after hiking for three consecutive days.

The DSEX, the board index of the country's premier bourse, slipped 23.16 points, or 0.44 percent, to close the day at 5,224.36.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, dropped 7.22 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,135.52.

However, the DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip shares, rose 1.81 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,854.38.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of a day's trading activity, decreased 35.7 percent from the previous day to hit Tk 381 crore.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 247 declined, 98 edged higher and 52 did not see any price movement.

push notification