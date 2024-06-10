Dhaka bourse drops 1.27%

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 1.27 percent today as nervous investors kept selling owing to persisting macroeconomic challenges.

The market opened higher, but the momentum did not last. As a result, the DSEX shed 65.67 points to close the day at 5,105.88, the lowest since April 5, 2021.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-compliant stocks, plunged 1.53 percent to 1,103.66.

The DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip firms, slipped 1.29 percent to 1,811.79.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, decreased 10.93 percent to Tk 318 crore.

Out of 391 scrips, 342 saw decline, only 26 advanced and the rest of 23 stocks did not see any price movement.