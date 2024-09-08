Dhaka Bank MD Emranul Huq passes away

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, passed away last night at a hospital in Kolkata. The senior banker had been suffering from cancer.

Rayhan Kawsar, assistant vice president of Dhaka Bank, confirmed the news to The Daily Star. Huq breathed his last at 3:18 am at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, Kawsar said.

Emranul Huq's body will be brought back to Bangladesh today. He was 61 years old.

Huq is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Emranul Huq became the managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank in February 2020. He had joined the bank in 1998 and served in various key positions, including deputy managing director for Business Banking, head of Corporate Banking, and branch manager of several corporate branches.

Before joining Dhaka Bank, Huq worked at Eastern Bank Ltd and Credit Africa Bank Ltd in Zambia, holding various positions.

With more than three decades of professional banking experience both at home and abroad, Huq began his career in 1986 as a management trainee at Bank of Credit and Commerce International in Dhaka.

He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce with Honors in Management from the University of Dhaka and a Master's in Business Administration from the American International University-Bangladesh.

The renowned banker was highly respected in the banking sector.