Depositors’ money in merged banks will remain completely safe: BB

Individual and institutional depositors' money will remain completely safe and secure in banks, processes in which are going on for merger, Bangladesh Bank said in a statement today.

The accountholders of two merging banks will be able to maintain their respective accounts as before even after the completion of the merger, the central bank also said in the statement sent to the media.

Moreover, the merger process will be completed with the consent of the sponsor directors, current board of directors and the general shareholders of the banks, it said.

