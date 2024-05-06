DBL to open Adidas outlet in Dhaka

DBL Lifestyles, a concern of DBL Group, is going to launch an outlet of German sportswear and footwear giant Adidas in Dhaka, offering a range of shoes, sportswear and accessories, to attract the growing affluent class.

"The Adidas outlet, located just opposite of the Apex flagship outlet and next to the Hotel Renaissance on Gulshan Avenue, is nearly ready to launch," said Rezwan Habib, head of business operations at DBL Lifestyles.

DBL Lifestyles is the franchise partner and distributor of Nike, Puma and Levi's branded products in Bangladesh.

"Now, we are going to start marketing Adidas officially," he added.

In terms of market assessment, Habib said the demand for sportswear and clothing, particularly of globally renowned brands, is growing substantially.

He said there is a class of people, especially among the younger generation, who have the passion and capability to purchase quality branded products.

DBL Group first launched an outlet of globally renowned sports brand Puma in April 2019. Now, it has five Puma outlets in the country -- four in Dhaka and one in Chattogram.

After the successful endeavour with Puma, DBL Lifestyles secured franchise partnerships one after another.

In mid-2023, DBL Group opened a Nike outlet in Banani, offering a wide range of footwear, apparel and accessories.

Just a month ago, DBL Lifestyles launched an outlet of American clothing company Levi Strauss & Co, offering its range of products under the third franchise deal.

"DBL Group's expertise in collaborating with international sportswear brands ensures a seamless shopping experience, reinforcing Dhaka's position as a hub for fashion-forward and sports lifestyle enthusiasts," the company said.

According to Habib, the young generation is more aware of quality so they prefer global brands. He also said the demand for these branded products is rising fast alongside a growing affluent class.

Bata is also an official dealer of Adidas and has been offering its branded products in Bangladesh for the last few years.

However, a senior official of Bata said their business would not be hampered by DBL Group selling Adidas products.

Just a few years ago, TK Group opened an outlet of French sporting goods retailer Decathlon in Uttara. But the outlet was closed recently as Decathlon was uninterested in continuing operations in Bangladesh, according to TK Group sources.