Cyclone Remal damages Summit’s floating storage and regasification unit

Summit LNG Terminal's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) at Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar was hit by a stray broken floating pontoon during the peak of cyclone Remal on Monday, causing damage to the ballast water tank of the FSRU.



Summit is in close communications with Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) and Petrobangla and an expert surveyor is on the way to assess the damage.

Further details will be shared upon receiving the surveyor's report, according to a statement by the company.

Given the sensitive nature of handling liquefied natural gas and the national importance of the FSRU in terms of gas supply to the national grid, Summit and the FSRU operator are taking full precautions in rectifying the matter before resuming normal operations.