Customs backlog grows as server performance worsens

The performance of the ASYCUDA World system, used by the National Board of Revenue to process trade documentation, worsened over the weekend, prompting fears of a major disruption in goods clearance.

Customs houses across Bangladesh, including Chattogram, Dhaka, Benapole, Mongla, Pangaon, and ICDs, remained open on Friday and today in a bid to clear the backlog that had accumulated due to the server's slow performance.

However, the move did little to ease the problem as ASYCUDA's functionality deteriorated further.

"The ASYCUDA World system now operates for only 10-15 minutes every two hours, a significant decline from earlier disruptions," an official working at the Chattogram customs house, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Daily Star today.

"If this persists into Sunday (today) and next week, the situation could escalate into a full-blown clearance crisis," the official added.

Meanwhile, Moazzem Hossain, chairman of CN Trade International, said, "Keeping customs houses open over the weekend had little real benefit because banks and shipping agents were closed."

"Although import-export duties were calculated, no consignments were actually cleared for release," he added.

The ASYCUDA World was introduced in 2013 to replace ASYCUDA++. Although the system is designed to facilitate end-to-end online submissions, performance issues and complete breakdowns have become increasingly common.

On average, the customs house handles around 3,500 to 4,000 bills of entry daily. When the system goes down, even the simplest clearance takes up to five times longer than usual, traders complain.

Importers alleged that despite repeated appeals, the NBR has failed to offer a sustainable solution to server disruptions. Instead, they have only received vague assurances regarding the installation of a new server.