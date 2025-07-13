Ctg port seizes Tk 3cr worth of undeclared fabric

The consignment was imported under the name of Savar-based exporter Eagle Textile

The security officials of Chattogram port have foiled an attempt to illegally release a container using forged documents and without paying any customs duties.

The container was physically examined today and found to contain bed sheets and sofa fabrics worth around Tk 3 crore.

The consignment, imported under the name of Savar-based exporter Eagle Textile, had not been declared in the customs server of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) since its arrival at the port on May 18.

The importer made no attempt to initiate clearance formalities.

Despite repeated phone calls, Eagle Textile Chairman Harun Ur Rashid could not be reached for comment.

According to Chattogram Customs House, the company registered for a business identification number (BIN) and value-added tax (VAT) in January this year.

It has imported 180 tonnes of fabric under eight consignments but has not submitted any of them for clearance on the NBR server. There is also no record of any exports by the company.

Customs officials say it remains unclear whether the remaining seven containers are still inside the port or were smuggled out using fraudulent means.

"We found the import information under the company's name, but no bill of entry was submitted in the NBR server for clearance," said Kazi Raihanuzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Custom House.

"While one container was intercepted on Wednesday, we are trying to locate the others. Hopefully, we'll get more details soon," he added.

He said, "The seized container was brought in under an export-oriented declaration, which qualifies for duty-free import. However, the importer brought household fabrics like bed sheets and curtains—items not eligible for duty exemption—under the guise of garments fabric."

"They attempted to release the consignment using forged documents to avoid customs detection and payment of duties. If it had gone through the normal process, it would have incurred at least Tk 1 crore in duties and around Tk 2.5 crore in penalties," he added.

Customs authorities plan to file both criminal and departmental cases once the full examination report is available.

On July 9, port security personnel intercepted an attempt to smuggle out the container using forged documents and detained four individuals in connection with the incident.

Security guard Utpal Dhar later filed a case at Bandar Police Station, naming the accused as Md Rahim (40), Md Dulal (36), Mehedi Hasan Hridoy (24), and Syed Mizanur Rahman (48).

Rahim, one of the detainees, claimed in the documents to be an employee of a clearing and forwarding agency named M Haque Enterprise while attempting to clear the consignment.

However, Mozammel Haque, proprietor of M Haque Enterprise, told The Daily Star, "There is no employee named Rahim in my firm. He used a fake ID identifying himself as a 'Jetty Sarkar' (jetty supervisor) of my agency. To obtain a Jetty Sarkar licence, one must go through customs house and port verification processes, and no such licence has ever been issued under my company's name."

He added that in past incidents involving similar fraud, those responsible had used forged identity cards.

"I hope the investigation will lead to the arrest of the real culprits behind this scam," he said.

Port security guard Utpal Dhar said, "Suspicions were raised during a routine verification of delivery documents, where officials identified forged signatures. Further investigation revealed that the detainees were attempting to unlawfully release the container using fake documents and forged authorisations."

Bandar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Mohammad Sultan Ahsan told The Daily Star, "The group committed fraud at every step, using forged signatures and fake documents. We have detained four people, but they are not the main beneficiaries. We will learn more about who was behind this after interrogation."

He added that police have sought a three-day remand for further questioning.

"We expect to uncover the identities of the masterminds and take further action based on the findings," he said.