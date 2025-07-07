Ctg customs logged 9.71% revenue growth in FY25

Chittagong Customs House scanned 24 lakh export containers and received around Tk 50 crore as fees since September 2009 when the NBR made container scanning mandatory. Photo: Star/FILE

Customs House, Chattogram, the country's highest revenue-generating customs station for more than three decades, collected Tk 75,432 crore in the just-ended fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, according to provisional estimates.

This marks a 9.71 percent increase from the previous year's collection.

Official data shows revenue rose by Tk 6,657 crore compared with Tk 68,775 crore collected in FY 2023-24.

Despite the year-on-year growth, the collection fell short of the annual target of Tk 80,402 crore.

More than 5,000 types of goods were imported through Chattogram port during the year. Of those, just 20 items accounted for Tk 28,369 crore, or 38 percent, of the total revenue.

These included diesel, furnace oil, cement clinker, stone, crude oil, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Officials credited the growth to stricter monitoring, reforms in customs procedures, and amendments to the Customs Act in June 2020.

The changes, they said, introduced minimum fines for false declarations and gave officials greater authority to step up surveillance along import routes.

Over the past five years, annual revenue collected by Chattogram customs has consistently crossed the Tk 50,000 crore mark.

Among the top revenue-generating items in FY25, diesel alone contributed around Tk 5,566 crore.

Furnace oil followed with Tk 3,111 crore, cement clinker brought in Tk 3,089 crore, and palm oil added Tk 1,849 crore.

Crude fuel oil fetched Tk 1,760 crore, while apples accounted for Tk 1,272 crore, hot-rolled steel Tk 1,112 crore, oranges Tk 1,024 crore, crushed stone Tk 998 crore, and milk powder Tk 908 crore.

Although roughly 5,130 types of products are imported through the port each year, these items have consistently remained among the top earners for the past decade.

Mohammad Saidul Islam, deputy commissioner at Chattogram customs, attributed the revenue performance to improved oversight and a push for transparency.

"We have enhanced monitoring to curb irregularities in imports and ensured that tariffs are set based on accurate valuation," he said.

Islam added, "At the same time, we have expedited the assessment and clearance process to support uninterrupted trade throughout the year."

He said these steps have helped deter dishonest practices and encouraged greater compliance among importers.