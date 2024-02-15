Crowd briefly blocks entrance to Grameen Telecom building  

A group of men and women blocked the entrance to the Grameen Telecom building this morning, adding a new twist to the development revolving around Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, two non-profits founded by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The incident unfolded as Prof Yunus, chairman of Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, was going to hold a press conference on the intrusion of some people into the Grameen Telecom building. The crowd left the premises at around 11 am.

Since February 12, employees of Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom witnessed the presence of a group of people who identified themselves as officials of the Grameen Bank, the microcredit pioneer also established by Yunus.

On the evening of February 12, some individuals who claimed to be affiliated with Grameen Bank barged into the Grameen Telecom building and informed Grameen Kalyan officials that the bank had nominated two directors and a chairman, according to officials of Grameen Kalyan.

They also forced their way into some offices inside the building on Tuesday and Wednesday.