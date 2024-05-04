Business
Star Business Report
Sat May 4, 2024 05:18 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 05:23 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Country’s first onion storage starts operation in Mymensingh

Bangladesh and Dutch governments and private companies funded the storage
Star Business Report
Sat May 4, 2024 05:18 PM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 05:23 PM
Photo: Giant Agro processing Ltd

Bangladesh's first onion storage and processing centre has started its operation at Bhaluka of Voradoba in Mymensingh on May 2.

 The storage was funded by the government of the Netherlands along with several private organisations from the Netherlands and Bangladesh, including Allround Storage BV, Advance Consulting BV, Deltadesh (Pvt) Ltd, Giant Group, Waterman Onions BV, Bejo Zaden BV and Lal Teer Seed Pvt Ltd. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shaheed inaugurated the onion storage and processing centre as the chief guest where Netherlands Ambassador Irma Van Deuren was the guest of honour, Giant Agro Processing Ltd said in a statement.

Giant Agro Processing Ltd, a sister concern of the Giant Group, is an agriculture-based company involved in the production, processing, preservation- storage and marketing of hybrid vegetable seeds, with a core focus on potato seeds.

The minister praised the involved organisations for working as partners in building the onion storage and processing centre. 

Deuren said implementing the country's first onion storage and processing centre has made the relationship between Bangladesh and the Netherlands stronger.

Managing Director of Giant Agro Feroz M Hassan attended the event among others.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
টাকা বিনিয়োগ
|অর্থনীতি

জমানো টাকা কোথায় বিনিয়োগ করবেন?

দুর্ভাগ্য যে, টাকা বিনিয়োগের সুযোগগুলো সবার জানা নেই। অনেকে আবার তাদের টাকা কোথায় কীভাবে বিনিয়োগ করবেন তা জানেন না।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

হাতীবান্ধায় চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থীকে পেটালেন প্রতিপক্ষের কর্মী-সমর্থকরা

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification