Country’s first onion storage starts operation in Mymensingh

Bangladesh and Dutch governments and private companies funded the storage

Bangladesh's first onion storage and processing centre has started its operation at Bhaluka of Voradoba in Mymensingh on May 2.

The storage was funded by the government of the Netherlands along with several private organisations from the Netherlands and Bangladesh, including Allround Storage BV, Advance Consulting BV, Deltadesh (Pvt) Ltd, Giant Group, Waterman Onions BV, Bejo Zaden BV and Lal Teer Seed Pvt Ltd.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shaheed inaugurated the onion storage and processing centre as the chief guest where Netherlands Ambassador Irma Van Deuren was the guest of honour, Giant Agro Processing Ltd said in a statement.

Giant Agro Processing Ltd, a sister concern of the Giant Group, is an agriculture-based company involved in the production, processing, preservation- storage and marketing of hybrid vegetable seeds, with a core focus on potato seeds.

The minister praised the involved organisations for working as partners in building the onion storage and processing centre.

Deuren said implementing the country's first onion storage and processing centre has made the relationship between Bangladesh and the Netherlands stronger.

Managing Director of Giant Agro Feroz M Hassan attended the event among others.