Business
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:44 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Costs of LDC graduation

Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:44 AM

 

  • Bangladesh will lose access to LDC-specific duty-free and quota-free schemes 
  • LDC-specific preferential rules of origin will go 
  • Significant impacts are expected in the EU, Japan and other markets, affecting especially garments 
  • No significant impacts are expected in the US considering current rules
  • Bangladesh will no longer benefit from extension given to LDCs on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) 
  • The TRIPS-related development may lead to higher medicine prices in Bangladesh and other countries 
  • LDC graduation may leave limited impact on development cooperation in Bangladesh 
  • Bangladesh may lose international support measures in trade, official development assistance and others
  • There will be no travel support to UN meetings and no benefit from LDC-specific support measures 

BENEFITS OF LDC GRADUATION 

  • Achieving the status will be an important development milestone though the gain is sometimes unquantifiable 
  • More FDI is expected due to better image of the country 
  • Bangladesh may obtain easy loans because of better credit ratings 

Source: UN

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধান বিচারপতি ওবায়দুল হাসান
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচার ব্যবস্থায় অনিয়ম-দুর্নীতি হলে গণমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত হওয়া জরুরি: প্রধান বিচারপতি

‘জনগণের আস্থাই বিচার বিভাগের সবচাইতে বড় সম্পদ, আর সেই আস্থা প্রতিফলিত হয় গণমাধ্যমের হাত ধরে।’

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

দেশে গণতন্ত্র নেই, সার্বভৌমত্ব হুমকির সম্মুখীন: মির্জা ফখরুল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification