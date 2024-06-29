Costs of LDC graduation
- Bangladesh will lose access to LDC-specific duty-free and quota-free schemes
- LDC-specific preferential rules of origin will go
- Significant impacts are expected in the EU, Japan and other markets, affecting especially garments
- No significant impacts are expected in the US considering current rules
- Bangladesh will no longer benefit from extension given to LDCs on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS)
- The TRIPS-related development may lead to higher medicine prices in Bangladesh and other countries
- LDC graduation may leave limited impact on development cooperation in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh may lose international support measures in trade, official development assistance and others
- There will be no travel support to UN meetings and no benefit from LDC-specific support measures
BENEFITS OF LDC GRADUATION
- Achieving the status will be an important development milestone though the gain is sometimes unquantifiable
- More FDI is expected due to better image of the country
- Bangladesh may obtain easy loans because of better credit ratings
