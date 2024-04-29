Consider white-roofing to reduce heat

Wearing white clothes in the heat provides comfort and white umbrellas can protect the traffic police from sunlight. Why, then, would painting the roofs of buildings white not provide similar benefits? Painting roofs white is common sense. The white colour reflects heat and sends it back to space, reducing the heat on Earth.

White-roofing is known to lower indoor temperatures at homes and offices. It is also said that this practice can reduce electricity consumption by 30 to 35 percent. Roofs, in many cities worldwide, are now being painted white with some materials used alongside paints. This has resulted in positive outcomes.

Bangladeshi cities suffer from intense heat, and this year's has been particularly severe. We all know the reasons for the increasing heat. It would be wise if we addressed these reasons, but we have failed, Let's then seek help from the physics of white-roofing to solve our heat problems.

White-roofing is a simple, straightforward task. It may require some initial investment, but the savings will surely outweigh the costs. Our roofs are typically dark or grey. Such roofs absorb a lot of solar radiation, causing the temperature inside buildings to rise.

Painting roofs white reflects the sun's heat, redirecting it upward, reducing its intensity, preventing heat absorption, and keeping buildings' interiors cool. The white-roofing model can also reduce dependence on buildings' air conditioning systems.

We can easily assess this method by conducting tests on some buildings; the difference will become apparent. We can also learn about this simple method from the experiences of several other cities worldwide.

Many countries now consider painting roofs white as part of their cooling plans. Mumbai, Chennai, Sydney and Melbourne have tried this method. White-roofing has also been tested in Mexico, the Philippines, Greece, and Spain, and positive results were achieved.

A significant example of a white-roofing project is the Cool Roofs programme in New York City. They began in 2009 and encouraged building owners by providing financial assistance and distributing paints. So, many buildings in NYC have transformed into white roofs, reducing electricity consumption and carbon emissions.

Bangladesh should urgently pilot white-roofing. If our experiment proves successful, white-roofing could open up enormous possibilities for mitigating the impacts of climate change. To start the work, we may seek advice from paint companies. I have also cross-checked with them, and they know about this scientifically proven method.

We should also include the building owners, real estate developers, city corporations, and the environment ministry for a national guideline and then start implementing it.

At the same time, we should also run campaigns to raise awareness among our people, and educational programmes should be initiated at the school-level because the government alone will not be able to do everything. If proven right, making white roofs prevalent in residential and commercial buildings can be made mandatory.

However, it is equally important to remember that merely painting roofs white will not solve all our heat problems. If we continue our unrelenting urbanisation, destroy green spaces, encroach upon water bodies, and continue polluting the air, white roofs' benefits will be minimal.

White roofs are beneficial. Many claim this method is the cheapest way to fight climate change impacts.

The author is a communications professional. He can be reached at [email protected]