Congestion at Ctg port clearing up

The congestion of import and export containers at the Chattogram port is slowly clearing, with port activities ramping up since yesterday morning.

The backlog had accrued as container handling at the country's premier seaport came to a halt after the government enforced public holidays to quell the unrest stemming from a nationwide student movement.

The movement, which claimed more than 591 lives till yesterday according to The Daily Star's count, climaxed on August 5, when Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as prime minister and fled the country.

According to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), importers are slowly clearing their goods in a bid to minimise risks amid security concerns.

CPA data shows that around 3,924 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers were released as of 8:00am yesterday, with 3,039 TEUs being export-oriented.

However, 41,581 TEUs of import containers are still awaiting release in port yards.

CPA officials say container congestion is gradually decreasing as port activities are returning to normal.

Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said traders are still delaying the clearance of import and export cargo in fear of theft as there has been no police presence along the highways for at least two days now.

"But the situation is slowly returning to normal," he added.

Hazzaz also hoped port activities would move ahead at full steam after the interim government is sworn in.

The interim government, headed by Professor Muhammad Yunus, took their oaths yesterday.

Mahfuz Alam, deputy commissioner of the Chattogram Customs House, said the customs authority has taken various measures to speedily dispose of all sorts of delayed activities, including customs assessment and clearance of various imported cargo.

"We are staying open for extended hours and have increased manpower in various assessment sections, " he added.