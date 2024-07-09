Business
Star Business Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:13 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Commercial Bank of Ceylon inks MoU with Mana Bay

Star Business Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:06 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:13 PM
Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of Mana Bay, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Commercial Bank of Ceylon recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mana Bay, a premium water park located at Gazaria, Munshiganj.

Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of the water park, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under this MoU, the park will provide 'Buy 3 Get 1 (B3G1)' facilities on entry tickets using CBC Visa Cards.

Other senior officials from both companies were also present at the signing ceremony.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

একসময় রিকশাও চালিয়েছেন, আবেদ আলী সম্পর্কে আরও যা জানা গেল

স্থানীয়রা জানান, ছোটবেলায় বাবা মারা যাওয়ার পর আট বছর বয়সে ঢাকায় চলে আসেন আবেদ আলী। শুরু করেন কুলির কাজ। এসময় তার এক বাল্যবন্ধু ঢাকায় এসে রিকশা চালাতে শুরু করলে আবেদ আলীও এই পেশায় আসেন।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

রপ্তানি তথ্যে অমিল কি হিমশৈলের চূড়া?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification