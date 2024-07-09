Commercial Bank of Ceylon inks MoU with Mana Bay

Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of Mana Bay, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Commercial Bank of Ceylon recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mana Bay, a premium water park located at Gazaria, Munshiganj.

Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of the water park, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this MoU, the park will provide 'Buy 3 Get 1 (B3G1)' facilities on entry tickets using CBC Visa Cards.

