Chinese firms keen to produce lithium battery, solar panel in Bangladesh

Chinese investors have shown interest in producing lithium batteries and solar panels in collaboration with Bangladeshi ventures.

They expressed their interest at a meeting with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) at the latter's headquarters in Dhaka yesterday.

At the meeting, Wong Tik Benjamin, chairman of Wellbe Communication Technology Ltd and Beijing Hairun Haoshen Technology Ltd, said Bangladesh currently has a substantial number of battery-run vehicles but does not have advanced battery technology.

"Considering the rise in electric vehicles, we see a great opportunity to establish a high-quality lithium battery production facility and a solar panel manufacturing plant to meet energy needs and a state-of-the-art satellite communication network in Bangladesh," Wong said.

Representatives from Bangladesh's Namss Motors Ltd and Bida were also present at the meeting.

Brigadier General (Retd) Shafiquzzaman, managing director of Namss Motors Ltd, said the partnership aims not only for profitability but also to contribute to Bangladesh's push for green technology and reducing pollution.

Bida Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, who chaired the meeting, said Bida is committed to providing all necessary support for investors and he invited Chinese investors to capitalise on Bangladesh's growing economy.