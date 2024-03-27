Chinese firm to invest $6 million in Cumilla EPZ

Song Shin Leather (BD) Ltd will produce finished leather

Song Shin Leather (BD) Ltd, a Chinese company, will invest $6 million to set up a leather processing factory at the Cumilla Export Processing Zone.

The factory targets producing annually 8 million square feet of finished cow leather and finished buffalo leather.

The factory will create employment opportunities for 100 Bangladeshi Nationals, the company said in a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, member for investment promotion at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), and Wang Jingzhao, general manager of Song Shin Leather, signed an agreement in this regard at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka.