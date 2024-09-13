Chinese firm to invest $4m in Cumilla EPZ

Tianhui Button (BD) Co Ltd is set to invest $4 million to establish a garment accessories production unit at an export processing zone (EPZ) in Cumilla sadar upazila.

The local concern of China's Zhejiang Tianhui Button Co Ltd recently signed an agreement in this regard with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), according to a press release.

The company aims to make 700 million buttons annually at the factory using various materials and designs, including plastic, resin, metal and attachable button systems (ABS), alongside PU leather accessories.

PU leather, also known as faux leather, is a synthetic material made from polyurethane that is used as a cost-effective alternative for genuine leather fashion and accessories, such as handbags.

Once complete, the unit will create around 139 employment opportunities for the people of the country.

Md Ashraful Kabir, a member of the investment promotion department at Bepza, and Weirong Ni, chairman of Tianhui Button (BD), penned the deal at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka recently.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, member (engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (finance) ANM Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (admin) ASM Zamshed Khondaker and Executive Director (investment promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain were present.

Bepza Executive Director (enterprise services) Md Khorshid Alam, Executive Director Moshiuddin Bin Mesbah and Executive Director (public relations) ASM Anwar Parvez, and representatives of Tianhui Button (BD) also attended the signing ceremony.