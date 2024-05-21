Chinese company to invest $22.92 million in Bepza EZ

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), and Li Li, chairman of Sanxin Accessories MFC BD, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today. Photo: Bepza

Chinese company Sanxin Accessories MFC BD Ltd will invest $22.92 million to set up an interlining and garment accessories unit at the Bepza economic zone of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram.

The company plans to produce interlining, lace, TC pocketing and printing, granule and hot melt adhesive powder at the unit. The investment will generate employment opportunities for about 2,346 people, according to a press release.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), and Li Li, chairman of the Chinese company, penned a deal in this regard at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka today.

Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, attended the programme.

Rahman thanked Sanxin Accessories MFC BD for choosing the Bepza economic zone as their investment destination. He hopes the company will start constructing the factory as soon as possible and commence commercial production.

Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (engineering) of Bepza economic zone, ANM Foyzul Haque, member (finance), Md Tanvir Hossain, executive director (investment promotion), and Md Khorshid Alam, executive director (enterprise services), were present.

Among others, Mohammad Anamul Haque, project director of Bepza economic zone, and ASM Anwar Parvez, executive director (public relations), along with representatives of the enterprise were also present.