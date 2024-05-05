China's smartphone shipments reach 69.3 million units in Q1

A consumer checks out an Honor smartphone at a store in Shanghai. Photo: China Daily

China's smartphone shipments grew by 6.5 percent year on year to 69.3 million units in the first quarter of 2024, data from a recent industry report showed.

Although this growth figure was supported by a low comparison base year, it marked the second consecutive quarter of growth, adding momentum to market recovery, according to the report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The market saw better-than-expected shipment figures, driven mainly by strong growth on the part of both Honor and Huawei, while Lunar New Year festivities in the first quarter also stimulated shopping sentiment and demand for low- to mid-range devices, IDC said.

The IDC report also stated that folding devices were seeing constant and significant growth this year. Overall market growth in terms of foldable devices in the first quarter surged 83 percent year on year, recording a staggering shipment volume of 1.86 million units.

In the high-end segment, the AI buzz and impact of foldable products allowed Android smartphone vendors to further differentiate themselves from Apple, garnering increased interest from Chinese consumers, it added.

