Business
AFP, Beijing
Sun May 19, 2024 01:23 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 01:27 PM

Most Viewed

Business

China launches anti-dumping probe into imported EU, US chemical

AFP, Beijing
Sun May 19, 2024 01:23 PM Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 01:27 PM
A general view of a shopping mall under construction in Chongqing, China, on July 13. Photo: Reuters

China's commerce ministry on Sunday said it had launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of an important engineering chemical from the European Union, the United States, Taiwan and Japan.

Beijing said it would probe imports of polyoxymethylene copolymer, a thermoplastic used in everything from phones, car parts, and medical equipment.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The investigation will take a year but could be extended by six months, the commerce ministry said.

The probe follows a number of similar investigations by the EU into China's subsidies for its industry.

Last month, the bloc launched a probe into China's medical devices market over alleged unfair procurement practices.

Beijing said the probe amounted to "protectionism" and warned it would harm the EU's image.

It also follows sharp hikes in US tariffs on Chinese imports like electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Related topic:
US China tradeChina anti-dumping
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

China and USA businesses

Business trumps politics for Chinese companies at CES

4m ago

What will be the repercussions of Biden's new China tariffs?

3d ago

Biden's new China tariff wall faces leakage via Mexico, Vietnam

4d ago
Janet Yellen's visit to China

China pushes back at US overcapacity concerns as Yellen wraps visit

1m ago
BYD electric car

US to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles: report

1w ago
টিআইবি
|বাংলাদেশ

উপজেলা নির্বাচনের দ্বিতীয় ধাপে ১১৬ কোটিপতি প্রার্থী: টিআইবি

প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতাকারী ৭০ শতাংশের বেশি চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ব্যবসায়ী

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সফলতার সঙ্গে ডেঙ্গু নিয়ন্ত্রণ করতে সক্ষম হয়েছি: মেয়র তাপস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification