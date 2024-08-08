Businesses worried about law and order situation

Employees are engaged in their work inside a garment factory at the BSCIC Hosiery Industrial Estate in Fatullah of Narayanganj. Although many factories reopened around the country yesterday, businesses continue to be apprehensive following arson attacks at production units in many areas. Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

Top businessmen and leaders of different business and trade bodies yesterday demanded the immediate restoration of law and order to ensure safety at their production units.

Numerous factories have been targeted by arson attacks in the past three days after Sheikh Hasina handed in her resignation from the position of prime minister on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

Business leaders urged the army chief to form an interim government soon and said immediate steps should be taken to restore law and order, protect the lives of workers, and ensure safety at industrial units.

They added that production in mills and factories is being hampered since they cannot transport goods from the port to factories.

Garment and textile mills were supposed to reopen yesterday, but many had to shut down and many others could not even reopen, particularly in Ashulia, where unidentified outsiders were preventing them from operating their units.

Across Ashulia, all garment units remained shuttered.

The International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICC-B) called a press conference at the Platinum Grand Hotel in Dhaka, outlining fears of unrest and vandalism.

At the event, Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals, said the biggest concern is the safety of workers and owners.

At the same time, international retailers and brands are asking for quick delivery of goods and have sought updates several times.

AK Azad, chairman and chief executive officer of Ha-Meem Group, said a group of businessmen met the president and army chief on August 6 to be briefed about the situation.

He said the businesses told the president and army chief that the main target at present is to improve the law and order situation, reopen factories, ensure safety and reactivate the police.

It will take two to three days for the chief of the interim government to be sworn in. By this time, shipments will face a challenge, Azad added.

"They will also face problems regarding payment to workers. Many factories may even be unable to pay workers on time," he lamented.

Many mills and factories of Ha-Meem and Beximco as well as the head office of Square Group were vandalised and looted alongside others, he added.

Businessmen have sought protection and the deployment of more army and police personnel to ensure safety in industrial areas like Ashulia, the main garments hub.

Simeen Rahman, vice-president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said restoration of law and order is paramount, not just for industries but also for everyday life.

She also requested the media to create a positive image of the country by avoiding propaganda and instead highlighting positive aspects.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, earlier demanded the government keep the garment sector out of the purview of curfews and other political regulations.

"If the situation improves, business will revive and the economy will run well," he said.

He added that no students, ordinary people or political entities were involved in factory vandalism. Instead, he blamed unidentified miscreants.

ICC-B President Mahbubur Rahman said if steps are not taken immediately to restore law and order, the garment sector may lose work orders to competitor countries.

The reputation of Bangladesh as an exporting country is important now, he stressed.

A Matin Chowdhury, former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, said all textile and garment mills and factories have been severely affected over the last five months and the latest chaos has only deepened their woes.

Some international companies have cut back on work orders from big garment groups by 30 percent, seeking to de-risk their businesses.

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group, said buyers were now inquiring more often about their shipments as their confidence has been dented by the spate of unrest.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said restoration of law and order is imperative alongside rebuilding the country's image.

"Reforms can be carried out gradually. The priority is restoration of law and order," he said.

Md Amin Helaly, senior vice-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said it was a critical time.

The current situation needs to improve for the economy's sake as the private sector accounts for around 85 percent of economic activities, he said.

Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, a former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the garment sector and remittances are the main sources of US dollars so these sectors should run smoothly.

In a statement issued yesterday, the MCCI expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation. The chamber said it knew through media reports that police have been abstaining from their duties.

"We expect that police and law enforcement agencies will carry out their duties and the situation will improve soon," it said.

MCCI President Kamran T Rahman added: "If such a situation continues, there will be a huge negative effect on trade, business, and investment. This will also create hindrances to job creation."