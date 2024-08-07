Businesses demand immediate restoration of law and order

The International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh wants safety of production units

Businesses today demanded immediate restoration of law and order to ensure safety of their production units amid incidents of arson attacks on factories over the last two days after the exit of Sheikh Hasina from the position of prime minister on August 5 in the face of a mass upsurge.

They said they opened factories today, particularly the garment units, but many cannot run properly fearing unrest and vandalism, according to a press conference by the International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICC-B) at the Platinum Grand Hotel in Dhaka.

The trade body organised the event to share its views on the prevailing situation of the country.

Yesterday, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged restoration of law and order and formation of an interim government immediately.