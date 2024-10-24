Building a loyal customer base

Talking about any industry from anywhere on the globe, customer loyalty stands as the foundation for a stable and long-term business venture. Considering Bangladesh, where market dynamics are very complex and rapidly evolving, nurturing customer loyalty is more crucial.

A loyal base of customers not only guarantees repeat business but also works as an influential promoter for the brand, driving new customers through word-of-mouth referrals. So, understanding why customer loyalty is essential for sustainable growth is important for every entrepreneur.

It is evident that a loyal customer base delivers a consistent cash flow. Unlike new customers, who might make one-time purchases, loyal customers return recurrently, subsidising to a stable income. Considering acquisition cost, reaching new customers is often more expensive than retaining existing ones. Promoting new customers involves higher costs for advertising, campaigns and incentives. On the other hand, loyal customers require zero convincing and are more likely to respond positively to low-cost or organic marketing efforts.

We have to acknowledge that a bunch of loyal customers are our best marketers. They share encouraging experiences with friends and family, post favourable reviews on social media and defend the brand against negative criticism.

This organic promotion is priceless and often more effective than traditional advertising. In a market with several substitutes, a loyal customer base stands as a buffer against competitors. Faithful customers are less likely to be influenced by competitors' offers, ensuring market share remains intact.

Well, how can we build this dreamlike loyal base? Firstly, we must ensure that our products or services consistently meet or exceed customer expectations. We must admit that different customers have different requirements.

Accordingly, we must segment our customer base into distinct groups based on purchasing behaviour, preferences and demographics. This will allow for more tailored and effective marketing strategies to establish enduring loyalty.

In addition, we must repeatedly solicit feedback through surveys, reviews and direct interactions to understand what our customers like and dislike.

Employees, especially customer service, are the face of our business. The team must be well-trained in customer service skills, including empathy, patience, problem-solving, and addressing customer inquiries and complaints promptly. Making a complaining customer satisfied can often create a true brand promoter of our business.

Implementing a loyalty program that rewards repeat customers with rebates, special offers or exclusive access to new products often works incredibly as well. This not only incentivises repeat business but also makes customers feel valued. We can also think to tailor these rewards to individual customer preferences. The use of data gathered over time to offer personalised discounts or products makes the reward more expressive and treasured. These small human touches through data analytics can make a huge impact on lifelong loyalty.

The use of social media platforms to interact with customers is also essential. We can share updates, host contests and encourage customers to share their experiences and thus build a sense of belonging and loyalty among them.

To embed customer loyalty into our business culture, the management must prioritise customer satisfaction and model this behaviour for the rest of the organisation.

Additionally, we must foster a positive work environment as happy employees often lead to happy customers. Yes, customer loyalty is not just a goal but a continuous journey. In the dynamic business landscape of Bangladesh, definitely a loyal customer base provides a competitive edge. So, following the basics with an innovative mind can create an enduring customer base.

The author is a banker