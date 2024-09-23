BTRC officials demand the regulator’s independence

Officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) yesterday demanded the restoration of the commission's independence in line with the original Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001.

They placed this demand during a meeting with Mohammad Nahid Islam, telecom and ICT adviser to the interim government, during his first visit to the BTRC office in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Retired Major General Emdad Ul Bari, the commission's new chairman, and other officials were present at the meeting, sources said.

The telecom and ICT adviser assured that their concerns would be taken into consideration as the interim government seeks to implement reforms in the country.

A delegation from the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association, led by its President Mohiuddin Ahmed, also met with the BTRC chairman at his office yesterday.

Mobile phone users urged the BTRC to regulate internet services, control tariffs through public hearings, and reduce service costs by eliminating intermediaries

They presented a series of demands, including amending the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act to grant the BTRC full independence, ensuring transparent and merit-based appointments within the commission, and recognising internet access as a fundamental human right.

They also called on the BTRC to regulate internet services, control tariffs through public hearings, improve tower quality and reduce telecom service costs by eliminating intermediaries.

The association's primary focus was to strengthen the independence and accountability of the BTRC, which they argue currently operates under undue influence from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

They advocated for the commission to have full control over licensing, tariff setting and overall regulatory authority to ensure it functions as an independent body.

Additionally, the association insisted that only Bangladeshi citizens should be eligible for leadership positions within the BTRC. They also called for the removal of legal clauses that make the BTRC immune to judicial review, labelling such policies as undemocratic and harmful to public accountability.

To prevent arbitrary internet shutdowns, the association demanded the BTRC be given full control over internet access without external interference.

In terms of tariff regulation, the association called for a more transparent process, including public hearings involving consumers before setting internet and voice service prices.

Furthermore, they urged the commission to reduce service costs by eliminating unnecessary middlemen and promoting competitive licensing for internet infrastructure, such as submarine cables.

Another demand was for stricter quality standards for telecom towers, ensuring the use of reliable equipment.

Other reform suggestions included reviewing past appointments to the BTRC to ensure merit-based recruitment and calling for immediate action on establishing new guidelines for effective regulation.