Wed Sep 18, 2024 08:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 08:54 PM

BSEC to run probes on 4 CWT mutual funds

Wed Sep 18, 2024 08:51 PM

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) today decided to conduct investigations on four mutual funds of CWT Private Equity.

The BSEC took the decision holding a meeting held on its Agargaon premises in the capital.

In June, the stock market regulator approved a trust deed of CWT Private Equity Fund, a mutual fund, and this was criticised by many analysts.

Against this backdrop, the BSEC decided to investigate all four mutual funds of the asset manager.

