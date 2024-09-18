BSEC to run probes on 4 CWT mutual funds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) today decided to conduct investigations on four mutual funds of CWT Private Equity.

The BSEC took the decision holding a meeting held on its Agargaon premises in the capital.

In June, the stock market regulator approved a trust deed of CWT Private Equity Fund, a mutual fund, and this was criticised by many analysts.

Against this backdrop, the BSEC decided to investigate all four mutual funds of the asset manager.