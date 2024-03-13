BRAC Bank retains Moody’s ‘Stable’ outlook rating

BRAC Bank got the highest credit rating with a 'stable' outlook by the international ratings agency Moody's Investor Service.

It is the only Bangladeshi Bank with a 'B1' rating, equivalent to the sovereign rating of Bangladesh, according to a press release.

As per Moody's, BRAC Bank has the highest core capital base among the banks in Bangladesh.

Earlier in December 2023, S&P Global Ratings awarded a 'B+' credit rating with 'Stable' outlook to BRAC Bank.

BRAC Bank is also rated "AAA," the highest possible rating by both the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB) and Emerging Credit Rating Ltd.

"Efficient management of balance sheet and liquidity, strong compliance culture, independent and visionary board and a professional management team have been key determinants of this credit rating excellence over the years," said Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank.