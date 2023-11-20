Bonik Barta honours two economists

Bangla daily the Bonik Barta and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies jointly presented the “Gunijon Sambordhana” awards to two individuals at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka today. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Bangla daily the Bonik Barta today awarded the Gunijon Sambordhana for 2023 to two eminent personalities in recognition of their extraordinary contribution to the county.

The awardees of this prestigious award are: Mashiur Rahman, the immediate past economic affairs adviser to the prime minister, and Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance and planning adviser to a caretaker government.

The award ceremony took place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, where dignitaries from different levels of society, ministers, economists, executives of various corporate sectors, and academicians participated.

The Bonik Barta and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) have been jointly awarding such distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions to the nation.

Dewan Hanif Mahmud, editor of the Bonik Barta, said this is the sixth edition of the programme. He moderated the event.

Last year, Dr Rounaq Jahan and the late Dr Akbar Ali Khan facilitated the fifth version of the event, according to a statement.

"Serving the country with my knowledge is my first priority," Mirza Azizul Islam said in his speech. He is currently teaching at BRAC University.

"Islam was cooperative as a former adviser to the caretaker government," said Tapan Chowdhury, also a former adviser to the caretaker government.

Mashiur Rahman said he is fortunate that he had the opportunity to work with the-then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the independence of Bangladesh.

In a video message, Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said Rahman has made big contributions in the energy sector and establishing a warm relationship between Bangladesh and India.

Rahman said that when the world bank went back on its financing of Padma Bridge, he demanded the loan with 4 to 5 percent interest.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said The Bonik Barta awarded two very esteemed personalities who have been contributing to the country from their respective fields.

Momen requested Rahman to write on the daily activities of Bangabandhu as he was his personal secretary and saw the man up close.

Rehman Sobhan, chairman of the CPD, said he has had a special relationship with Islam for a long time. Sobhan also praised Rahman's intellectuality.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed said Islam is a very soft-spoken person, and that Rahman was his teacher during his time as a student at Dhaka College.

AK Azad, president of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), said he formed a relationship with Islam through a talk show.

Azad also informed he had contacted Rahman when the intelligence unit took Tk 15 crore away from him.

Subsequently, Rahman called the-then chairman of the National Board of Revenue and asked to return the money, which Azad got back three months later.

"Both Islam and Rahman are the assets of the country's heritage," said Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and the immediate past State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam also spoke at the event. Binayak Sen, the Director General of BIDS, gave the opening speech.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, also chairman of BIDS, and MA Momen handed over crests to the winners.