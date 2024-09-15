Bida gets new chairman

Ashiq Chowdhury has been appointed as executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) for a two-year term starting from the date of joining.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard last Thursday.

According to the circular, Chowdhury's new role as executive chairman of Bida is equal to the rank of a senior secretary in the government. However, he was given the job on the condition that he will have to abandon his working relationship with any other institutions and organisations.

The notification said other conditions of his appointment will be determined through the approved contract.

Chowdhury is a banker by profession. He is the associate director of the Real Asset Finance Division of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in Singapore.

Before this, former senior secretary Lokman Hossain Miah was the executive chairman of Bida.

He had joined Bida as its executive chairman in September 2022.

However, after the interim government took over, his appointment was cancelled on August 14.