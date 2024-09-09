BFIU seeks bank account details of former state minister Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to provide details of accounts of former state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, his wife and son.

The anti-money laundering agency in a separate directive also asked banks to provide transaction details of Dilip Kumar Agarwala, managing director of Diamond World, and his spouse, said an official asking not to be named.

The moves come as a part of investigations into alleged money laundering by several influential politicians and professionals, including ministers of the recently ousted Awami League government, which was overthrown by a mass uprising on August 5.