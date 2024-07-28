Berger posts Tk 324 crore profit

Its profit rises 7.7 percent year-on-year

Berger Paints Bangladesh posted a profit of Tk 324.27 crore for the fiscal year ending on March 31 of 2024, a 7.7 percent increase year-on-year.

The company's consolidated earnings per share rose to Tk 69.92, up from Tk 64.91, while its net asset value per share increased to Tk 309.53 from Tk 279.78, according to a filing by the company on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) also saw a significant rise to Tk 139.64 from Tk 74.30 in the prior year.

The company's board has recommended a 500 percent cash dividend for the year.

Berger Paints is a leading name in the paint industry, with a legacy spanning over 250 years.

The company began its operations in the region in 1950, importing paints from Berger UK and later from Berger Pakistan.

By 1970, it established its factory in Chittagong under Jenson & Nicholson (Bangladesh) Ltd, which was later rebranded as Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd on January 1, 1980.

Berger Paints offers a diverse range of products, including decorative paints, specialised outdoor paints, marine paints, textured coatings, heat-resistant paints, roofing compounds, epoxies, and powder coatings.

Despite the positive financial performance, the shares of Berger remained unchanged at Tk 1,849.70 on the DSE today.