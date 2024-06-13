Berger Paints Bangladesh inks deal with Edison Real Estate

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer and director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Md Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Group, are present at the signing ceremony, along with senior officials, at the Edison Group's corporate office in Dhaka. Photo: Edison Real Estate

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd has signed an agreement with Edison Real Estate Ltd, a subsidiary of Edison Group, at the developer's corporate office in Tejgaon, Dhaka recently.

Under the deal, Edison Real Estate will integrate Berger Paints' products in its residential and commercial ventures. The paints manufacturer will provide a comprehensive range of paint and coating solutions for Edison's initiatives, according to a press release.

AKM Sadeque Nawaj, chief business officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Ahmed Pasha, director of Edison Group, signed the agreement.

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer and director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, said that Berger's colours are crafted using advanced technologies and made environment friendly to meet the diverse needs of the customers.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly enhance the aesthetic and functional value of our developments," said Md Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Group.

Masud Alam, additional director for commercial at Edison Real Estate, Mohammad Taiabur Rahman, head of marketing and customer experience, Suman Chandra Majumder, assistant general manager for supply chain, and Shabbir Ahmad, head of corporate sales, prolinks and experience zone at Berger Bangladesh, Asadur Rahman, head of corporate sales, and Md Humayun Kabir, area manager for corporate sales, were also present at the ceremony.