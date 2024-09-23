Business
AFP, Beijing
Mon Sep 23, 2024 02:59 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 03:03 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Beijing slams reported US trade ban on cars with Chinese tech

AFP, Beijing
Mon Sep 23, 2024 02:59 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 03:03 PM
A Geely model car is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show on April 26, 2024. Photo: AFP/File

China warned the United States on Monday not to take "discriminatory actions" against its firms, following reports Washington is planning to ban the sale of vehicles using Chinese and Russian technology.

Bloomberg and other media reported Sunday, citing sources, that the United States was mulling new rules that would ban hardware and software made in China from its vehicles.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Asked about the reports, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China urged "the US to respect market principles and provide an open, fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises".

"China opposes the US's broadening of the concept of national security and the discriminatory actions taken against Chinese companies and products," Lin said.

"China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," he added.

The rules, if confirmed, would mark the latest escalation of a simmering trade row between the US and China.

In May, Washington unveiled steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports like electric vehicles and semiconductors.

The tariff hikes hit $18 billion worth of Chinese imports, targeting strategic sectors like EVs, batteries, critical minerals and medical products, the White House said.

The tariff rate on EVs is set to quadruple to 100 percent this year while the tariff for semiconductors will surge from 25 percent to 50 percent by next year.

Related topic:
US China tradeChina EV USA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

China launches anti-dumping probe into imported EU, US chemical

4m ago
BYD electric car

US to propose ban on Chinese software, hardware in connected vehicles, sources say

1d ago

Biden's new China tariff wall faces leakage via Mexico, Vietnam

4m ago
US policy towards China

Biden or Trump, hawkish economic approach on China to intensify

6m ago
Janet Yellen's visit to China

China pushes back at US overcapacity concerns as Yellen wraps visit

5m ago
|শিল্পখাত

আবারও অস্থিরতা, আশুলিয়ায় ৫০টির বেশি পোশাক কারখানা বন্ধ

শিল্প পুলিশের হিসাব অনুসারে, এসব কারখানার মধ্যে ৪৩টি বন্ধ করা হয়েছে শ্রম আইনের ১৩ (১) ধারায়। বাকি নয়টিতে সাধারণ ছুটি ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

৩ বিলিয়ন ডলার ঋণ: ভর্তুকি কমানোর দাবি তুলতে পারে আইএমএফ

৩৯ মিনিট আগে