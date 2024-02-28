BBS trying to move away from project-based surveys

SID secretary says

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) is trying to move away from project-based surveys in a bid to find consistency and reduce dependency on donors, according to Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Shahnaz Arefin.

"We are gradually trying to manage funds from the government's revenue budget for some selected surveys," she said.

Usually, the BBS conducts surveys on a project after managing funds from the government's exchequer or development partners.

This year, the Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS) survey has already been financed by the government, she added.

"In the next year, the Labour Force Survey and Geo Code survey will be conducted in the same way."

Arefin made the announcement yesterday while speaking at an event on the occasion of National Statistics Day 2024 at the BBS headquarters in Agargaon. For a fourth consecutive time, the BBS has organised the event to celebrate the day.

She added that a resource pool would be developed with former BBS officers, who will participate in different associated survey activities to help alleviate the lack of skilled resource persons.

She stated that the BBS is working in collaboration with other ministries, which was not something it had considered in the past.

"We are now attempting to sign MoUs with South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia. We are striving to expand BBS to a worldwide scale. A world-class website has been created for this."

At the event, Prof Syed Shahadat Hossain of the Institute of Statistical Research and Training at the University of Dhaka urged to focus on ensuring quality statistics.

"Although the BBS has extended its coverage, now it should be focused on accurate and timely data before publishing," he said.

"BBS officials have to change their mentality of just completing their assignment or project," he said.

Rafiqul Islam, acting director of the BBS, delivered a keynote speech and pointed out the challenges and opportunities of the BBS.