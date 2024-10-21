Business
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 06:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 06:18 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BB reduces repo auctions to one day a week

The new measure will be effective from November 1 this year
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 06:14 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 06:18 PM

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has further reduced the repo auctions for banks to one day a week for implementation of the monetary policy.

The new measure will be effective from November 1 this year, the central bank said in a circular today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BB from the beginning of July this year cut the days of auctions of repo–a window by which banks borrow funds from the central bank–to two days a week from the previous daily basis, as part of a condition of the $4.7 billion loans by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director and spokesperson of the BB, said the repo auctions have been reduced for better implementation of the monetary policy. 

The BB said it will lend to the banks against instruments for seven days, 14 days and 28 days tenure.

"This will enable banks to plan well," she said. 

Under repo auction, banks borrow from the central bank against the government securities with the condition that they would buy the securities back at a specific date, usually for a higher price, to get funds and meet their liquidity requirements.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BB hikes cash withdrawal limit to Tk 4 lakh

1m ago
BB officers’ council demands full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank

BB officers’ council demands full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank

2m ago
Policy rate may be lowered within six months

Could lower policy rate if inflation is reduced: BB governor

1m ago
Govt restructures task force on bringing back illegal money

BB to hike policy rate twice within next month

3w ago

Interest rates to be hiked by 50 basis points to 9%

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রাষ্ট্রপতি মিথ্যাচার করেছেন, শপথ লঙ্ঘনের শামিল: আসিফ নজরুল

সম্প্রতি এক সাক্ষাৎকারে রাষ্ট্রপতি বলেন, শেখ হাসিনা প্রধানমন্ত্রীর পদ থেকে পদত্যাগ করার কোনো দালিলিক প্রমাণ তার কাছে নেই।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাবি ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুরু ৪ জানুয়ারি, আবেদন ৪ নভেম্বর থেকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে