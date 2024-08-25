Business
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:42 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:46 PM

Business

BB hikes cash withdrawal limit to Tk 4 lakh

The previous limit was Tk 3 lakh
Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank has increased the cash withdrawal limit from banks to Tk 4 lakh per account this week, which was Tk 3 lakh previous week.

The central bank has hiked the limit once in each of the previous three weeks, which it imposed after the deterioration of the law and order and overall security situation in the country since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Initially the BB slapped the restriction on withdrawal of over Tk 1 lakh as banks were facing challenges in transferring cash from one place to another.

Earlier the central instructed banks to monitor transactions through cheques and block any suspicious transfer of funds.

Cash withdrawal limit, Bangladesh Bank
